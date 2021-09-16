Dodgers News: Justin Turner Talks About the Magic of Albert Pujols' Bat

It's fairly common for players to use another teammates bat. Pitchers are often seen swinging another players bat, and players who are superstitious will occasionally use another players bat if they're going through a nasty slump.

Recently, a handful of different Dodgers have been seen using Albert Pujols's bat. Most notably, Justin Turner used it to hit a huge home run this past weekend. At that point, the bat was just getting started.

Max Muncy used Pujols's bat on Tuesday night. What happened when 'America's slugger' used it? Of course it was a two-run blast to right center.

What is it about this bat? Was it blessed by the Gods? Justin Turner's answer offered nothing but enthusiasm for the bat, if a little short on answers.

"I have no idea and I don’t care to know. I just am going to keep using it because it feels good."

Nobody seems to know, but sometimes 'it just works.' At this rate, one has to feel sorrow for the person or moment that this bat ceases to work. For now, the Dodgers will use Pujols's bat and hope it continues to have magic.