September 15, 2021
Inside The Dodgers
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Wants LA To Win Dave Roberts Another Championship

It's clear that Dave Roberts has the respect of his clubhouse
After the Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 8-4 on Tuesday night to clinch their 9th consecutive playoff berth, Justin Turner discussed what Dave Roberts has meant to this team.

"He’s been great for us since the first day he put on the Dodger uniform as our manager. He’s a positive guy and he loves the game, he loves his players. We love going out and competing for him. So I can’t say enough about him and what he’s done, and we’re going to do everything we can to go out and win him another championship." 

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially hired Roberts in November in 2015, following the exit of Don Mattingly after some frustrating playoff losses. Since then, the skipper has managed a 529-326 record, good for a .619 winning percentage. He's also taken the Dodgers to three world series in four years, and five consecutive division titles, and last night clinched their 9th consecutive playoff berth. 

Doc has been lauded as a players manager, and not a single bad-word about his relationships with his players has ever been spoken.

While his bullpen choices have raised eyebrows over the past few postseasons, the Dodgers ultimate success in being a perennial World Series pick for most experts, along with their success, is impossible to deny. As long as the players support him the way they have since his arrival, Roberts is a beloved manager and captain for this Dodgers team.

