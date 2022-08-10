Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Karl Ravech & Buster Olney React to Clayton Kershaw's Injury

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; National League starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the Los Angeles Dodgers smiles on the mound in the first inning against the American League at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers News: Karl Ravech & Buster Olney React to Clayton Kershaw's Injury

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw has some doubters after injuring his lower back.

Clayton Kershaw has already missed a bulk of this season on the Injured List due to a back and hip injury. Since coming off of the IL, he has been fantastic for the Dodgers. Yet, Kershaw is on the IL for the second time this season, this time with pain in his lower back that he felt during his shortened last outing.

Kershaw has received an epidural injection in his back but has yet to resume any kind of throwing. That's not good news as it could mean several missed weeks for the star pitcher.

Should we all be concerned? Two people definitely think so. On a recent episode of the Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney and Karl Ravech, the two discussed Kershaw's injury, with Ravech believing it's a big "red flag."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Red flag. There’s nothing worse than seeing an older, veteran guy walk off the field. It’s not necessarily an elbow or a shoulder, but it’s something with age, a bad back. That’s what you associate with age. They are just things that don’t necessarily heal very quickly…it’s a red flag. I’m real worried. I’m sure he is. I’m sure the Dodgers are because this is something we’ve seen.” 

Olney added to the topic, bringing up Kershaw's prior injury history and age. 

"I think going forward, he's just at the age, he's got the injury history, you just assume nothing in terms of what he's going to bring."

The Dodgers will have to wait and see what happens. They have the luxury of holding him out to heal as they have a nice lead in the division. Getting him healthy and ready for the postseason should be the goal.

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches in the first inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Dustin May Reveals His Preference Between Starting and Relief Roles

By Ryan Menzie2 hours ago
USATSI_18826777_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Heaps Praise on Recently Acquired All-Star Outfielder

By Selena Marquez15 hours ago
USATSI_18841211_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: What the Nationals Wanted From LA in the Trade For Juan Soto

By Selena Marquez16 hours ago
USATSI_18753635_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Veteran Joins Legend Fernando Valenzuela in Exclusive Club

By Selena Marquez17 hours ago
USATSI_18797277_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA All-Star Makes Surprising Pick for Favorite Road Stadium

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
May 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson (21) hits a walk off home run in the ninth inning of the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Dodgers won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Klay Thompson Joins Brother Trayce at Clayton Kershaw Charity Event

By AJ Gonzalez19 hours ago
USATSI_18027042_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Vin Scully Funeral Services Held in Westlake Village

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18284200_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Adds Baltimore Orioles Infielder onto 40-man Roster

By Adam Salcido21 hours ago