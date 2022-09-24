Dodgers News: Kimbrel Out in LA, No News Closer Named Yet

The Dodgers have finally made the change. After an up and down season, Craig Kimbrel has officially been removed from the closer's role. Dave Roberts told reporters the news on Friday ahead of the series against the Cardinals.

“I just think that right now, um, I’m going to keep Craig down tonight,” Roberts said. “And my expectation is, yeah, I talked to him today. Right now the plan is to change roles and get him into a position to pitch in different innings in different situations.

Kimbrel has had his issues keeping runners off the basepaths and the ball in the yard. He's also posting a career-worst 10.8 strikeout percentage, highlighting his inability to miss bats.

By all accounts, the 8-time All-Star took the news in stride, understanding that something bigger is at play for these Dodgers this season.

“He was very open to doing whatever is best for the ballclub. So I feel good about it and we’ll see where that takes us.”

With the move, Roberts wasn't ready to name a new closer, which was the expected outcome. Instead, the team will use the next few weeks to work guys in and around the ninth inning -- assumedly Kimbrel too -- and explore matchup advantages throughout the postseason.

Altogether, Kimbrel has a 4.14 ERA over 57 appearances this season with 22 saves in 27 tries. In a better scenario, the fringe future Hall of Famer would have been set to likely record his 400th career save this season -- he's at 394. But, for now, he'll just have to let it go.

Had to.