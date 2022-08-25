The Dodgers, led by manager Dave Roberts, are on pace for 113 wins, a total that would shatter their franchise record of 106 set in 2019 and tied in 2021.

Los Angeles still has an outside chance at the MLB record of 116 wins, set by the 1906 Cubs and tied by the 2001 Mariners. If they go 31-8 in their final 39 games like they have in their most recent 39 games, they'd finish with a record of 117-45.

But Roberts and the Dodgers are also acutely aware that the 1906 Cubs, 2001 Mariners, 2019 Dodgers, and 2021 Dodgers all failed to reach their ultimate goal of winning the World Series.

As J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register reports, Roberts and his Dodgers team aren't focused on any regular-season records, whether individual or team. Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner have both started every game this season and are in a tight battle for the major-league lead in hits, but Roberts expects the Dodgers to take their foot off the gas somewhat once they've locked up all there is to lock up in the regular season.

“The great thing about our ball club is there’s a lot of talented players on our roster,” Manager Dave Roberts said. “I know once we clinch, Freddie’s going to get a day off here or there. Trea’s going to do the same thing. I just don’t feel we compromise anything with other guys (starting). … Regardless of who starts we expect to win as many games as we possibly can. “I don’t think most guys know the win record for a team, modern-day or whatever it is. Our goal is to win a championship.”

The Dodgers will probably set their franchise record for wins, as even a relatively mediocre 21-18 finish would accomplish that. They might even set the MLB record for wins. But if they do, it will be because they were able to do it without compromising their ultimate goal of winning the last game of the season in early November.