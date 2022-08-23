Dodgers News: L.A. Reliever in Disbelief Over His MLB: The Show Rating

If you think you get excited every year when the new MLB: The Show comes out, imagine being an elite reliever who was saddled with a 59 overall score the previous year.

Such is the life of Dodgers reliever Yency Almonte, whose 2021 season didn't exactly inspire confidence in his abilities. Almonte, who spent the first four seasons of his career in Colorado before signing with the Dodgers this past offseason, posted a 7.55 ERA in 47.2 innings for the Rockies last year.

Then, at the urging of former teammate Jake McGee, Almonte came to Los Angeles and completely remade himself as a pitcher, which has led to a 1.15 ERA in 31.1 innings so far for the Miami native.

Almonte is currently on the injured list with right elbow tightness, which might leave him more time to play his favorite baseball video game. But how long it remains his favorite remains to be seen:

Almonte has changed his fastball usage and completely overhauled his slider this season, and the results have been outstanding across the board. His strikeout rate is way up, his walk rate is way down, and his home run rate is the lowest of his career. Opposing hitters had a .263 batting average against him and a .303 batting average on balls in play (BABIP) coming into this season; in 2022, those marks are .167 and .208.

The highest-rated relief pitcher in this year's version of The Show is Liam Hendriks, at 93. Hendriks and Almonte have acquired nearly the same WAR this season, despite Hendriks having thrown 37 percent more innings.

On a per-inning basis, Almonte has been one of the best relievers in baseball this year. In fact, among pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched, only Ryan Helsley, Erik Swanson, and Jason Adam have a better ERA than Almonte.

Almonte should return from the IL in September, and if he can continue his dominance, the makers of The Show should get a chance to see him on the biggest stage this October. Hopefully that will lead to the video game respect he so richly deserves.