Dodgers News: LA Ace Finds Creative Way to Donate to Kentucky Relief Effort

LA Dodgers ace Walker Buehler is stepping up to the plate for his home state of Kentucky.

The Dodgers organization has a long history of encouraging its players to give back to their communities. The Justin Turner Foundation, Field of Genes, and Kershaw's Challenge are all examples of past and present Dodgers who have started their own charities. While others, like Walker Buehler, donate their time and memorabilia to a number of causes. So it is not a surprise that Buehler has once again stepped up to the plate.

Even in the midst of a lengthy rehab from a forearm injury, Buehler is doing what he can to help out his home state of Kentucky. Unfortunately, much of the state experienced a storm that dropped eight to 10 and a half inches of rain in a matter of 48 hours causing massive flooding and leaving countless Kentuckians in dire need.

Buehler, who is a Lexington native, is partnering with Michter’s Whiskey to help raise money for the relief effort. The announcement was made on the whiskey company’s official Instagram account. Buehler is donating an autographed jersey and three bottles of his and his wife Makenzie's favorite Michter’s whiskey.

In 2021, the newlyweds made their love of whiskey public when they visited the Maker’s Mark distillery where they purchased a barrel of Private Selection that had been "birthed" that day.

This isn't the first time the young star has lent his fame to a good cause and it looks like it won't be the last. Our thoughts are with Kentucky. To participate in the auction click here.

