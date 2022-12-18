Dodgers News: LA Adds Hitting Specialist For 2023 Season

The Dodgers have liked JD Martinez for quite a while and were rumored to be in conversation about reuniting him with former teammate Mookie Betts, and past coach Robert Von Scoyoc.

And today, that possibility became a reality as the Dodgers signed Martinez to a one-year $10 million contract.

Martinez is a perfect fit for Los Angeles as he has both the experience and the stats coming off an All-Star season at the age of 34.

In his most recent season, he slashed .274/.341/.448 with a .790 OPS. He is a 12-year veteran who spent his last five seasons with the Boston Red Sox and winning the World Series in 2018.

Additionally, he has quite an impressive track record in the postseason as well:

Martinez primarily appears as a designated hitter with a few showings in the outfield. But with Justin Turner potentially the door now after LA decided not to give him a qualifying offer, the Dodgers will move the former Silver Slugger into the DH role along with Max Muncy.

Maybe J.D. coming over to the West Coast was always written in the stars as he homered four times in Dodger Stadium back in 2017. But we're lucky to have him on our side now and excited for him to hit more dingers in the Chavez Ravine.