Dodgers News: LA and Austin Barnes Agree to Contract Extension

The Dodgers are a franchise that values role players, not just stars. On Sunday, news broke that they've agreed to an extension with one of their roster mainstays. According to reports, the Dodgers and backup catcher Austin Barnes agreed to a two-extension before the final game of their four-game series against the Padres.

MLB insider Robert Murray was one of the first to report the news, with The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya confirming the news.

At this time, the details of the two-year extension are not known. Barnes' current deal was set to expire after the 2022 season and included $100,00 bonuses for reaching 70 and 80 games played.

Barnes appeared in his first game with the Dodgers in 2015 and played 200 games between the 2017 and 2018 campaigns. He had his finest season at the plate in 2017 where he logged a .895 OPS in 262 plate appearances.

He's never duplicated that level of production, but his value lies in his defense and ability to call a game from behind the plate. He's frequently caught franchise pitcher Clayton Kershaw over the years, even with the emergence of Will Smith.

It's not just the front office that is happy to keep Barnes in the clubhouse for the foreseeable future. His teammates, led by Trea Turner, recently made t-shirts with his jersey number and the letter "C" on the front as an homage to his nickname as the "Captain".

Barnes will continue to be a fixture on the Dodgers roster, for at least two more seasons.