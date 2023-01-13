Dodgers News: LA Avoids Arbitration with Multiple Players

Walker Buehler, Will Smith, and more will be getting nice raises in 2023.

Friday is the deadline for teams to work out contracts with arbitration eligible players before potentially heading to a hearing. The Dodgers have 10 arb-eligible players including several due for big raises in 2023.

We'll continue updating this article throughout the day with the latest news and updates on new arbitration deals.

First up, Walker Buehler and the Dodgers agreed to an $8.025 million deal for 2023, a raise from the $4.25 he made in 2022. Of course, Buehler will miss most (or all) of the 2023 season as he recovers from August Tommy John Surgery.

Catcher Will Smith also gets his first big pay day as he agreed to a $5.25 million deal for 2023. Smith has grown into one of the top catchers in the game since his 2019 debut. Despite a somewhat down year by his standards in 2022, Will was still second on the team in home runs (24) and third in runs batted in (87).

The Dodgers and LHP Caleb Ferguson also came to terms on a $1.1 million deal, avoiding arbitration in his first year of eligibility.

Next up, Trayce Thompson agreed to a $1.45 million deal for 2023, earning a nice bump over the major league minimum.

Dustin May and the Dodgers also avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.675 million deal for the upcoming season.

We're still awaiting deals for Julio Urias -- who is projected to earn $13.7 million in 2023 -- Yency Almonte ($1M), Brusdar Graterol ($1.2M), Tony Gonsolin ($3.5M), and Evan Phillips ($1.4M).