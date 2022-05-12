Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Designates Veteran Pitcher For Assignment

Dodgers News: LA Designates Veteran Pitcher For Assignment

The Dodgers DFA'd left-handed pitcher Robbie Erlin on Wednesday.

The Dodgers DFA'd left-handed pitcher Robbie Erlin on Wednesday.

The Dodgers slotted pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot in for his MLB debut on Wednesday. Which of course meant that the team had to make a roster spot for the promising right-handed pitcher.

The organization decided to designate Robbie Erlin for assignment. Erlin pitched in two games for the Dodgers after being added to the active roster during the weekend series in Chicago. The veteran lefty signed a minor league deal with the club back in February.

Now that Erlin's has been DFA'd, the Dodgers have to trade him or send him back down to the minor within ten days of the transaction.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The longtime Padres pitcher owns a career 4.87 ERA in 117 games pitched. Teams always seem to be willing to roll the dice on journeyman pitchers no matter what their past history is. 

Robbie ErlinLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18227515_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Remind Everyone Why He's a Five-Time Gold Glover

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_17931851_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Set to Make MLB Debut Today; First Pitch 9:35AM PST

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_18223505_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Back in Lineup for Wednesday AM Game

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_18135934_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Exploring Trade Options for Former Cy Young Winner

By Staff WriterMay 10, 2022
USATSI_18015278_168396005_lowres (1)
News

MLB News: LeBron James Happy To See Ronald Acuña Jr. Use His Iconic Celebration

By Staff WriterMay 10, 2022
USATSI_18198980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers and Giants To Feature Hats Supporting LGBTQ+ Community

By Staff WriterMay 10, 2022
USATSI_11454761_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch a Mind-Boggling Yasiel Puig KBO Highlight

By Staff WriterMay 10, 2022
USATSI_18198615_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Suffers Bone Bruise During Monday's Game

By Staff WriterMay 10, 2022