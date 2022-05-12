Dodgers News: LA Designates Veteran Pitcher For Assignment

The Dodgers slotted pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot in for his MLB debut on Wednesday. Which of course meant that the team had to make a roster spot for the promising right-handed pitcher.

The organization decided to designate Robbie Erlin for assignment. Erlin pitched in two games for the Dodgers after being added to the active roster during the weekend series in Chicago. The veteran lefty signed a minor league deal with the club back in February.

Now that Erlin's has been DFA'd, the Dodgers have to trade him or send him back down to the minor within ten days of the transaction.

The longtime Padres pitcher owns a career 4.87 ERA in 117 games pitched. Teams always seem to be willing to roll the dice on journeyman pitchers no matter what their past history is.