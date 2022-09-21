Dodgers News: LA Expected to Get a Big Bullpen Arm Back on Thursday

The Dodgers have won 102 games this season and are the favorites to win their second World Series in three years.

But that isn't enough ready to think this team is good enough to win as-is.

The club is still waiting on a few key players to come back off the injured list. Perhaps the most important of which is right-handed pitcher Blake Treinen. The bullpen ace has been sidelined for most of the 2022 season while dealing with shoulder issues. He missed most of April, all of May through August, and now most of September, outside of a two game stint.

When he returned to the IL after just two outings, it was easy to think that it could be the end of his season. Particularly after he revealed the extent of the injury he initially suffered early this season.

But things are looking up for Blake and the Dodgers. And, if everything goes according to plan, he could be making his return to the active roster as soon as Thursday.

Following a live BP session earlier this week, Dave Roberts said that, if Treinen felt good physically after the session, he could be activated for the series finale against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

“I think I recall hearing that Blake touched 97 (mph), Brusdar touched 99. So you’re talking about a sim game, the stuff is there. Right now, if Blake comes out of it OK, which I assume he has, Thursday activation is very likely."

Despite missing most of the season, Roberts said that Treinen still figures to pitch some big innings for the Dodgers in the postseason. The veteran reliever was a key member of the 2020 championship team. He appeared in 11 games that October, tossing scoreless outings in all but three of them.

He'll have about two weeks of regular season left to prove himself ready for the biggest stage in baseball.