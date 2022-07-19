Dodgers News: LA Fans Pick Between MLB All-Stars Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto

Even after collecting 60 wins heading into the All-Star break and a staggering +169 run differential, some fans believe the Dodgers should consider adding on some extra talent for the future. Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto at right at the top of the list.

Rumors and opinions have been flying about how the franchise could score a player like Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani or Nationals All-Star outfielder Juan Soto while others think the LA team should stick with their guns and keep the team they have now.

If the opportunity came up where the Dodgers could land one of these players, the cost would not be easy to come by.

So, a recent fan poll decided to give the fans a chance to vote and also share their own ideas in the comments about who they would rather have and what trade would have to be made possible.

Both players have nearly identical stats when it comes to batting with 19 home runs on the season and hitting at about a .250 batting average (Ohtani at .258 and Soto at .250).

But one difference is that Ohtani also dominates on the mound as well with 9 wins and a 2.38 ERA while Soto just recently turned down a $440 million, 14-year extension with the Nationals.

Both studs are also standouts on not so great of teams according to the stats; the Angels are 39-53 and the Nationals post a 31-63 record.

So it makes sense why both power hitters are looking for an out and why the Dodgers might be a good fit but it sounds all great until money comes into conversation and the possibility of trading a few stars of our own.

Should the Dodgers stick with the farm system they have now as it's clearly working out well, or would the exchange for Soto or Ohtani be worth it towards another pennant race in the future?