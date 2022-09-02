Dodgers News: LA Gets a Big Bullpen Boost Back for First Time in Four Months

Today the Dodgers welcome back fireman reliever Blake Treinen after four-plus months on the injured list with a shoulder issue. In order to create space on the 40-man and active rosters, Jake Reed was designated for assignment.

Following the loss of right-hander Brusdar Graterol to an elbow issue, Treinen's return couldn't be at a better time for the Los Angeles ballclub.

The veteran Treinen has been a workhorse for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers since joining the team as a free agent ahead of the 2020 season. Between 2020 and 2021, the right-hander led all LA bullpen arms in relief appearances with 99.

In 2022, Treinen only appeared in 3 games before being shut down for months with a nagging shoulder injury. He made 7 rehab appearances at Triple-A where he allowed 3 earned runs over 6 innings pitched (4.50 ERA).

Initially inked to a one-year deal in 2020, the Dodgers and Treinen have come together on another two-year deal following the World Series and most recently, a surprise one-year extension for the 2023 season.

According to Dave Roberts, Blake will assume his usual role upon his return but the club will exercise caution with his usage leading up to the postseason.

As for Jake Reed, he had the biggest moment of his career just a few days ago after nailing down the save against his old club, the Mets. He allowed a run over 4.2 IP across 5 games but that fine 1.93 ERA wasn't enough to keep him on the roster.