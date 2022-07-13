Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Gets More Discouraging News About Chris Taylor Injury

Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor isn't anywhere close to returning from injury.

The Dodgers are going to get reinforcements before the trade deadline, but it might not be from any external transactions. Most league insiders expect the Dodgers to be an active player in the trade market, but they have a few impact players eyeing returns after the All-Star break. Some would argue that they already have different makers on the roster, they just happen to be on the injured list.

One-time All-Star Chris Taylor is right at the top of the list. The super utility-man suffered a fracture in his foot after fouling a ball off of it. LA initially labeled it as a bruise and he tried to play through it, but a subsequent CT scan revealed a fracture that will keep him sidelined indefinitely.

Before first pitch on Tuesday against the Cardinals, Dodger manager Dave Roberts reported that CT is taking dry swings, but he's not exactly close to returning.

“If he puts too much pressure on it, it could get worse. So there’s a point to where you got to let it heal, to then start to be a little more active.”

Taylor has been a lineup linchpin for the Dodgers dating back to his breakout season in 2017. With Taylor sidelined, LA has relied on a combination of Gavin Lux, Jake Lamb, and Trace Thompson to man left field for the Dodgers.

The trio has performed admirably, but the Dodgers are at their best when Chris Taylor is in the lineup. 

From what it sounds like, it could be August, or later, until fans see him back in the lineup. 

