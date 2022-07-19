Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Gets More Good News on Injured Reliever Brusdar Graterol

Dodgers News: LA Gets More Good News on Injured Reliever Brusdar Graterol

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol should avoid a lengthy stay on the IL.

On Thursday, Dodgers fans began to fear the worst as they watched reliever Brusdar Graterol leave the game with what would later be reported as right shoulder inflammation.

Fortunately, the injury doesn’t appear serious for the right-handed pitcher after his MRI came back clean. So, the team could expect him to return within the next 2-3 weeks. Graterol was placed on the 15-day IL on July 14.

According to J.P. Hoornstra of The OC Register, Dave Roberts is looking to be careful and not rush him back but hopes he returns soon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Hopefully a couple weeks is all he needs… Given where the injury is, the value that he adds to our ball club, if we can err on the side of caution if it takes a few more days or a week longer, we’ll do that.”

Such caution with Graterol is understandable even if the injury isn't severe. He has been a key contributor in the Dodger bullpen with a solid 3.35 ERA across 40.1 innings in 37 games played and he will be crucial to the Dodgers' postseason run. The good news is that it looks like the Dodgers won't be without Brusdar for long.

Bobby Miller Impresses at MLB Futures Game, is He Dodgers Future Ace?

The next day, Kershaw nearly eliminated the need to go to the bullpen and gave some arms rest as he put up an almost perfect game with six strikeouts and one hit in the eighth inning. It was fun to watch.

Brusdar GraterolLos Angeles Dodgers

Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Home Run Derby: Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Handicaps The Field

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_18538818
News

MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers Mookie Betts Hosting Ticket Giveaway Contest

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) wears an NLDS hat over his team hat after their win over the San Diego Padres after game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 12-3 to sweep the San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Discusses His Latest Brush with Perfection

By Ryan Menzie19 hours ago
USATSI_18706875_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Veteran Answers Question About Retirement

By Kristilyn Hetherington21 hours ago
USATSI_18652881_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

By Staff WriterJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18353665_168396005_lowres (1)
News

MLB News: Juan Soto Turns Down Massive 14-Year Extension From Nationals

By Staff WriterJul 17, 2022
USATSI_18707178_168396005_lowres
News

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: Giants Villain Roasts Dodgers Fans

By Staff WriterJul 17, 2022
USATSI_17896216_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Watch Dustin May Pitch in a Live Game for First Time Since Surgery

By Staff WriterJul 17, 2022