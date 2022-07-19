Dodgers News: LA Gets More Good News on Injured Reliever Brusdar Graterol

On Thursday, Dodgers fans began to fear the worst as they watched reliever Brusdar Graterol leave the game with what would later be reported as right shoulder inflammation.

Fortunately, the injury doesn’t appear serious for the right-handed pitcher after his MRI came back clean. So, the team could expect him to return within the next 2-3 weeks. Graterol was placed on the 15-day IL on July 14.

According to J.P. Hoornstra of The OC Register, Dave Roberts is looking to be careful and not rush him back but hopes he returns soon.

“Hopefully a couple weeks is all he needs… Given where the injury is, the value that he adds to our ball club, if we can err on the side of caution if it takes a few more days or a week longer, we’ll do that.”

Such caution with Graterol is understandable even if the injury isn't severe. He has been a key contributor in the Dodger bullpen with a solid 3.35 ERA across 40.1 innings in 37 games played and he will be crucial to the Dodgers' postseason run. The good news is that it looks like the Dodgers won't be without Brusdar for long.

