Dodgers News: LA Icon Plead with Fans to Not Boo Astros Players at All-Star Game

Despite the National League All-Star team losing to the AL squad for the ninth year in a row, the All-Star Game went off without a hitch. Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin was tagged with all three AL runs, but Clayton Kershaw pitched a clean first inning in the first All-Star Game start of his career.

The Dodgers fans brought all of their energy and passion to the Chavez Ravine and it showed. Including, ardently booing each and every Houston Astros player, plus former Dodger Manny Machado. As the Houston players were announced, LA fans rained down boos from all over Dodger Stadium.

Some of the lesser known coaches were introduced during the game got booed by fans. Prior to first pitch, Astros manager Dusty Baker pleaded with LA fans to not let the Astros sign-stealing scandal of 2017 affect how they welcomed his Houston players.

“If they boo my players, I would prefer that this beautiful town of L.A. don’t and kind of forget the past because most of the players that are here weren’t even there during the scandal,” Baker said. “And I just wonder about the forgiveness of … mankind … so hopefully, I hope that they don’t boo them because it doesn’t do any good.”

The fans absolutely didn't hear Baker out. The manager himself got his own share of boos as he was introduced. Dodgers fans were more than happy to give Justin Verlander the business as well.

Choruses of "cheaters, cheaters, cheaters" were heard throughout the stadium as the Astros, and their manager were introduced.

LA fans just don't forget.