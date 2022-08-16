Dodgers News: LA Insider Reveals Freddie Freeman's Influence on MVP Teammate

The Dodgers roster is full of good baseball players, obviously. What might not be as obvious is the commitment they all have to helping each other succeed. That commitment is evident when looking at the relationship between first-year Dodger Freddie Freeman and superstar outfielder Mookie Betts.

Betts won an MVP and a World Series with the Red Sox, then he came to Los Angeles and won a World Series in his first year with the Dodgers.

That's a lot of accolades to rack up before turning 30 (Betts turns 30 in October). And yet, despite all the success, Betts is still eager to learn.

Freeman, for his part, has always been committed to excellence, putting in work every single day to be the best defender and hitter he can be. That hasn't changed since he came to Los Angeles. But the friendship he has developed with Betts is new, and it stems from their mutual desire to be the best by doing all the little things that make winners.

Freeman doesn't take a lot of batting practice on the field, because his approach in practice is different than many players. As quoted by Jessica Mendoza on the Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney, Freeman said:

"I sit in the batting cage and hit weak ground balls to the shortstop. Do you think fans want to see that, when I come out to the field and hit ground balls? But that's what I'm working on and I don't want a big stadium and all that comes with it to change my pregame."

This approach resonated with Betts, and he decided to try the same thing.

"When he told me that, I said I'm going to do that, too. I've taken a lot less swings because of Freddie and what he talked about."

Great players win ballgames, but great players committed to doing all the little things win even more. Mookie and Freddie are just one example of how this Dodgers team isn't just a collection of great players; it's a great team.