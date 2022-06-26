Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Makes Several Roster Transactions On Saturday

The Dodgers made several changes to their roster prior to first pitch on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers made several changes to their roster prior to first pitch on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

Making multiple roster transactions seems to be a new weekend tradition for the Dodgers. The custom was upheld on Saturday when the team decided to activate infielder Hanser Alberto from the paternity list. 

The team also had to place veteran reliever Daniel Hudson on the injured list after he suffered a season-ending ACL tear on Friday night.

On top of those moves, the Dodgers designated Stefan Romero for assignment. Romero was brought up temporarily to serve as a break-in-case-of-emergency player with Alberto sidelined for almost a week. 

Alberto started on Saturday and was a little rusty at the plate. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, joining Freddie Freeman and Trayce Thompson as Dodgers hitters to record three strikeouts during LA's 5-3 loss to the Braves.

The rubber match between the Braves and the Dodgers will be broadcasted on ESPN as part of Sunday Night Baseball. First pitch is set for 4:08PM PT.

