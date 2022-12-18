Skip to main content

Dodgers News: LA Might Have Found A Potential Outfielder

The Dodgers recent signed outfielder, Bradley Zimmer to a minor league deal

After the departure of Joey Gallo and Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers have been left with quite a short list of outfielders for the 2023 season. 

The team will return Mookie Betts to the right field along with Chris Taylor and Trayce Thompson who will split the center and left field.

Miguel Vargas and James Outman are also rumored to find some more time at the major league level possibly in the outfield. But the Dodgers have recently made a move to bring in some major league experience on a minor league contract. 

Zimmer debuted with the Cleveland Guardians (Indians at the time) in 2017 where he posted a .241 and a career-best 8 home runs across his 299 at-bats. 

He split his 2022 season between Philadelphia and Toronto where he finished the season slashing .124/ .207/ .229 across 109 at-bats. 

Across his six seasons in the MLB, he has a .213 AVG and .631 OPS. He has potential and the Dodgers need some outfield help so maybe Friedman is onto something by signing him to a minor-league deal.

The Dodgers have signed multiple guys to minor league contracts including a few potential pitchers to decide if they're ready to join the LA team or not. 

The Boys in Blue have a history of turning good guys great and who knows, maybe this could be the same scenario for Bradley Zimmer who is in need of a good comeback story.

