Dodgers News: LA One of Four Teams Aggressively Pursuing Juan Soto Trade

The trade deadline is less than three days away and all eyes are fixed on the Washington Nationals as they decide whether or not they want to trade away Juan Soto. A potential Soto deal would likely include a historic haul of prospects and a young everyday MLB player or two as well.

Ever since Soto was rumored to be available, the Dodgers have been linked to the outfielder. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, as of Friday Morning, the Dodgers are one of the four teams aggressively pursuing the 2-time All-Star.

ESPN insider, Jeff Passan, recently went on the Dan Patrick Show and stated that there’s an 80 percent chance he gets traded, with one caveat.

“80-20 and I want to focus on first on that 20. That 20 depends on Mike Rizzo, the Washington Nationals general manager. If he continues to stick with the ask that he has put out to teams up until this point, I’m not sure Juan Soto is going anywhere. He’s been asking for 125% of Juan Soto’s value.”

Passan noted that the Padres and Dodgers are the two teams he feels have the best chance of acquiring the Home Run Derby Champ.

“If he comes down a little bit, I think the San Diego Padres could jump, the Dodgers could jump. I think the St. Louis Cardinals could still be in the mix but that depends on their pursuit of starting pitching, same thing goes for the Seattle Mariners. The Padres and the Dodgers at this point seem like the likeliest landing spots for him.”

After Passan’s appearance, the Mariners traded for Reds starter Luis Castillo. So Soto will most likely end up elsewhere since the price tag could be too much for Seattle to handle. As of now, the clock is ticking and time is running out to land one of the best young players in the game.