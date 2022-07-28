Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Pitcher Irked by Team's Latest Roster Decision

Mitch White wasn't exactly thrilled about getting sent down to the minor by the Dodgers yet again.

Mitch White is learning the hard way in 2022 that life, and baseball, have a way of being really unfair sometimes. Despite tossing 6 innings on Tuesday and only allowing two runs, White found himself headed back to Triple-A Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

But that’s just how the ball bounces. White obviously wasn’t going to be available for the next couple of days and the Dodgers needed fresh arms with the team headed to Colorado for the weekend. Optioning him was the logical choice.

Naturally, he wasn’t thrilled with the decision but understands the circumstances. According to Doug Padilla of the OC Register, Wednesday afternoon, White spoke about his displeasure

“It sucks, obviously; I’d rather be here. But I understand and it totally makes sense in the long-term plan. …They’re not making dumb decisions. It all makes sense objectively and unfortunately, I have to be the one that does it. You get used to it. Just go with it.”

The Dodgers this season have had a rotation decimated by injuries and White has been pretty incredible at stepping in to pick up the slack. In his 10 starts, he compiled a 3.47 ERA and with the exception of one bad game against St Louis, seems to be improving.

Dodgers Trade Deadline Plan: Andrew Friedman on Possibility of Trading for Juan Soto, Bullpen Arms

While he may be at OKC now, it is only a matter of time before he returns to the bigs. As the season heads down the stretch the Dodgers will need some help and White has proven that he can step in when and where he is needed. 

