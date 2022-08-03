Dodgers News: LA Promotes Top Hitting Prospect Prior to First Pitch on Tuesday

Well folks, the trade deadline has come and gone, and the Dodgers will be basically standing pat. They only made a couple of moves adding in slugger Joey Gallo, trading Jake Lamb to the Mariners, and sending Mitch White to the Blue Jays. But other than that, not a whole lot Dodgers fans can get excited about. It seemed as though the organization's goal was to clear up some space on the 40-man roster to prepare for key pieces that will be returning from injury, and they did just that.

But before today's game in San Francisco, the Dodgers have reportedly decided to call up their top-rated hitting prospect, infielder Miguel Vargas, to join the taxi squad with the team this evening. Whatever the corresponding move was, is not exactly clear and as of now, Vargas is not in the starting lineup.

In 94 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Vargas has a batting average of .291, crushed 15 homeruns, and posted an .879 OPS in the process. While he may not be highly-regarded for his defensive prowess there is no denying he has great potential at the plate. The Dodgers are hoping that, just like James Outman, that potential comes to fruition and continues into the big leagues.

Considering all of the 40-man rostering juggling the Dodgers have ahead of them with the impending returns of Dustin May, Walker Buehler, Blake Treinen, and Chris Taylor, Vargas might not be up with the big club for long, but he figures to get an at-bat or two.