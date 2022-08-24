Dodgers News: LA Re-Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher

Earlier this month, the Dodgers made the decision to cut catcher Tony Wolters loose. The catcher was brought up for the three-game series in Kansas City to replace Austin Barnes, who was on the family emergency list and had to leave the team. Wolters got a few at-bats, but struggled in his brief tenure behind the dish for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers designated him for assignment and released him once Barnes re-joined the team. Wolters became a free agent, and could've signed with any team, but instead, he's coming back to the Dodgers.

Wolters signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers and is now back with the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A). In 193 plate appearances with OKC, he's logged a .216/.311/.270 slash line.

Wolters spent his first five big league seasons with the Colorado Rockies and briefly played for the Cubs in 2021 before coming over to the Dodgers organization.