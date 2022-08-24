Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Re-Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher

The Dodgers re-signed Tony Wolters after releasing him to make space for the return of Austin Barnes.

Earlier this month, the Dodgers made the decision to cut catcher Tony Wolters loose. The catcher was brought up for the three-game series in Kansas City to replace Austin Barnes, who was on the family emergency list and had to leave the team. Wolters got a few at-bats, but struggled in his brief tenure behind the dish for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers designated him for assignment and released him once Barnes re-joined the team. Wolters became a free agent, and could've signed with any team, but instead, he's coming back to the Dodgers

Wolters signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers and is now back with the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A). In 193 plate appearances with OKC, he's logged a .216/.311/.270 slash line.

Wolters spent his first five big league seasons with the Colorado Rockies and briefly played for the Cubs in 2021 before coming over to the Dodgers organization. 

