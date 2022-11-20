Dodgers News: LA Remains Interested in Cody Bellinger Reunion

Never say never, Dodger fans. After the Dodgers made their former MVP, Cody Bellinger, a free agent yesterday, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman says they could still sign him.

"I wouldn't necessarily say this is the closing of the chapter of Cody and the Dodgers," Friedman said. "We still very much believe in the talent of Cody and his competitive makeup, and we have interest in a reunion and will continue talks with Cody and his group. And he gets to discuss this on his end."

It may seem like a long shot for Cody to sign with LA, but anything can happen. It is reported that several teams are interested in the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year, but we'll see if Cody gets the money he wants.

The Dodgers were projected to give Cody an $18 million contract if they tendered his contract. Now, the dollar amount will be decreased if he chooses to come back to LA.

The Dodgers still lack on the outfield the way the roster is currently constructed. They only have three guys with years of MLB experience: Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, and Trayce Thompson. The other four have yet to find their niche in the majors or have little to no MLB experience; James Outman, Luke Williams, Andy Pages, and Jonny DeLuca.

Gavin Lux has outfield experience but would be better used in the infield.

Cody is still a high-level defender and covers a lot of ground in centerfield; he also can play first base if needed.

At the right price, I would be OK with having Cody back on the roster. We'll see if Freidman and company figure out a way to bring back Belli in 2023.