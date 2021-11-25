Dodgers News: LA Signs RHP Beau Burrows And Outfielder Jason Martin

According to several sources, the Dodgers have signed right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows, and outfielder Jason Martin. It’s not yet confirmed, but Burrows' deal is presumed to be of the minor league variety, while Martins is a confirmed minor league contract.

You may recall that Burrows first 2020 appearance didn't go so well.

In the last two years, Burrows has a 10.70 ERA in 17.2 innings pitched at the major league level for the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins combined. Considering he's shown some progress at the minor league level, 3.79 ERA over 122 appearances including 108 starts, the organization may feel he needs more time at the triple-A level to continue to really fine-tune his control in preparation for the big leagues.

Martin has spent parts of four seasons in the big leagues, playing for the Pirates (2019-2020) and Rangers (2021). The 26-year-old has a .206/.248/.354 triple-slash line with 6 home runs and 19 RBIs in 85 games. In 8 minor league seasons, he has a .267/.341/.444 slash line with 81 homers and 370 RBI as an outfielder, with time in all three positions.