Dodgers News: LA Signs Top Draft Pick to Seven-Figure Contract

In the past few years, the Dodgers have had a good relationship with the University of Louisville. In 2016, Los Angeles drafted current starting catcher Will Smith, and in 2020 top prospect pitcher Bobby Miller. While LA did not have a first-rounder in 2022, they did decide to add another Cardinal to the roster with 21-year-old catcher, Dalton Rushing as their second-round pick and the 40th pick overall.

Today, the Dodgers were able to sign the Louisville Slugger, as well as the rest of their draft picks, with one exception, their 20th-round pick, Carter McCalley.

Rushing played in all 64 games this past year with Louisville, starting in 63, and finished with a .310 batting average. He collected 16 doubles, a team-best 23 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 68 runs scored. In his third and most recent season, he posted a 1.156 OPS.

In Louisville history, his 23 home runs were tied for the fourth-most in a single season and were the most by a Louisville player since 2009.

The prospective catcher was ranked top 15 in RBIs and total bases and in the top 10 in the ACC in walks, home runs, on-base percentage, runs, hit by pitch, and slugging percentage.

MLB Pipeline recently provided the scouting report for Rushing.

“Rushing needs more experience and agility as a catcher, though area scouts believe he can become at least an adequate receiver and possibly better than Davis in that regard. He has solid arm strength and makes accurate throws, even from his knees.”

Friedman has a keen eye and the organization has drafted and developed a number of successful game changers over the years. It appears he is confident in his decision with LA’s new addition. Possibly as confident as he had been with some of LA’s previous draftees like Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Walker Buehler, Gavin Lux, and Will Smith. Rushing has the potential to join them.