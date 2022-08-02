Dodgers News: LA Trades Lefty Reliever for Tampa Bay Outfield Prospect

The Dodgers and President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman, will almost certainly be busy today. With the trade deadline here, it is no secret that Friedman will be working hard to improve the team. And as fans have come to trust, he will.

Earlier, the Dodgers moved reliever Garrett Cleavinger, sending the southpaw to the Tampa Bay Rays while getting a minor league outfielder in return. This year, Cleavinger had appeared in just 4 games for the Dodgers and allowed 5 earned runs in 4.1 innings of work.

What the biggest part of this deal does is clear up a roster spot. The Dodgers are looking to free-up space on their 40-man roster with so many guys, like Walker Buehler and Dustin May, expected back from injury. Getting a few of the fringe guys off of the 40-man, like Cleavinger, will make those returns easier.

After a productive 2021 season, Cleavinger has repeatedly been lit up this year. He owns a 10.38 ERA in four appearances and an ERA+ of 43.

In exchange, the Dodgers get German Tapia, an 18-year-old outfielder the Rays signed in 2021. Currently, he is with the Rays’ Dominican Summer League team and hitting swell. In 26 games so far, he has a .329 batting average with a pair of homeruns .

But, that is just the start of the trade deadline and as Dodgers fans have come to know, if there is a way to improve their team, Andrew Friedman will be aggressive in his pursuit.