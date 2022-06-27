Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Utility Man Scratched From Lineup with Neck Injury

Dodgers News: LA Utility Man Scratched From Lineup with Neck Injury

Zach McKinstry was originally scheduled to start on Sunday, but was scratched with a neck issue.

Zach McKinstry was originally scheduled to start on Sunday, but was scratched with a neck issue.

The Dodgers have had to get creative with who they're deploying in the outfield with Mookie Betts on the injured list with a cracked rib. Last weekend, manager Dave Roberts tired using career infielder Eddy Alvarez in right field, things didn't go well, to say the least.

Now that utility man Zach McKinstry is on the roster, Roberts penciled him into the original starting lineup for the Dodgers primetime matchup against the Braves, but then had to remove him last minute due to a neck issue. Doc inserted Trayce Thompson into the starting lineup instead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McKinstry hasn't received a ton of playing time with the big club this year. He has just seven plate appearances this season and a .714 OPS. As a member of the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A), McKinstry has absolutely raked (.879).

Considering that Mookie Betts is expected to be out for several weeks, McKinstry should see more at-bats provided his neck injury doesn't keep him sidelined for an extended period of time. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18590543_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Veteran LA Reliever Not Retiring After Devastating Injury

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18595497_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Calls Braves Pitcher 'Best' Lefty in the Game

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18595507_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Thankful To Get Walked After Standing Ovation

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18595891_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Makes Several Roster Transactions On Saturday

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18538818
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Still Contending for NL MVP According to MLB Insiders

By Staff WriterJun 26, 2022
USATSI_18588427_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Ian Anderson Says Freddie Freeman Standing Ovation Threw Off His Game

By Staff WriterJun 25, 2022
USATSI_18489177_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mitch White Set to Make Fifth Start of the Season

By Staff WriterJun 25, 2022
USATSI_18590541_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Veteran LA Reliever Suffers ACL Injury

By Staff WriterJun 25, 2022