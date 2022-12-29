Dodgers News: LA Utility Star is Feeling Optimistic Offseason Work Will Pay Off Next Season

Chris Taylor will do anything he can to help the team

A disappointing season for Chris Taylor would be an understatement. Taylor struggled mightily hitting just 10 home runs on a .221 batting average, a significant drop to his .256 career average.

It also doesn't make it easier if you are unable to make it to the plate at all as Taylor only appeared in 118 games during the regular season due to a lingering neck injury. The goal is to remain healthy, but work on all ends for Taylor is what will be needed to propel the Dodgers to the next level.

It's a lot to ask for a guy who has struggled, especially with such a huge turnover on the roster, but fans should be welcomed knowing the hard work is only beginning for Taylor (via iHeartRadio).



“It was a tough year for me, individually. I mean, the injuries are, it’s nothing new. I think the injuries is something I’ve dealt with every year. It’s just part of playing the game. But, yeah, for me, it was more just, my swing never really felt right all season. My mechanics were kind of out of whack and I was constantly searching to try to find it. Which is, if you talk to any baseball player, they know it is not a good feeling."

Nagging injuries along with poor hitting is a recipe for disaster, but Taylor is ready for his bounce back season.

"And it was a grind of a year for me. And I’ve been working a lot with our hitting coaches, literally a week after the season ended I started hitting just because I wanted to get a jumpstart on it, for my own peace of mind really. And so then, working with our head hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc a lot and I feel good where I’m at now with my swing and I’m optimistic that next year will be a better year for me.”

With the amount of usage Taylor is expected to get, he will surely be called upon when it matters most. The Dodgers will look to make another strong postseason push as Taylor continues getting back to top form.