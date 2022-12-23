Dodgers News: LA Works Around Payroll With Trevor Bauer Contract

Trevor Bauer is back. Although signs continue to point towards him not being part of the Dodgers' plans next season, the team will still owe him money from the final year of his three year, $102 million contract.

The Dodgers currently owe $32 million, but with a reduced salary from and docking him 50 games of pay, the team will owe him closer to $22 million for the upcoming season. $23.5 million would go toward the Competitive Balance Tax payroll.

As it stood before Bauer's reinstatement, the Dodgers were sitting at a $190 million payroll. Now with being owed money for the 2023 season along with the CBT payroll, the Dodgers will now sit at $232.5 million which puts them right under the $233 million threshold.

It's hard to tell whether the Dodgers were planning for a possible Bauer return under these circumstances, but regardless if he ends up on the team or not, the front office finds itself in a bind once again.

Andrew Friedman remained vocal about staying under the tax threshold for the upcoming season and with Bauer's contract eating into the payroll it's not likely we see any more big signings made before spring training.

With that in mind, it is possible Friedman chooses to roll with Bauer into the 2023 season. Although this seems highly unlikely due to fan backlash that may come his way similar to Carlos Correa.

It has been quite a whirlwind over the past 24 hours regarding Bauer, but MLB fans should be prepared to see Bauer in an MLB uniform once again. Dodgers or not.