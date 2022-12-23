Dodgers News: Organization Issues Non-Statement on Trevor Bauer Suspension Outcome

The Dodgers organization is just as surprised as the rest of the MLB world. It was announced today that Trevor Bauer's suspension has officially come to an end and he is reinstated into the MLB immediately.

Fans will now wait to see what exactly the Dodgers are going to do with Bauer, but for now the news comes as a new shocking development for all parties. At least in terms of timing.

Bauer served 194 of the original 324 game suspension he was expected to serve if not appealed.

The Dodgers released a statement on the matter and are not ready to show commitment on a decision to bring Bauer back. Regardless, the Dodgers will still owe Bauer $32 million this season.

Bauer may get the Carlos Correa treatment from the fans giving the team something else to weigh upon if deciding to bring him back. On the other hand, the Dodgers did not hit on any top free agent pitchers despite losing Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney from their roster.

While guys like Walker Buehler and Dustin May slowly find their way back, Bauer could potentially fill in nicely for the time being as the rest of the Dodgers starters come back. There is plenty of speculation to be made but it's clear that Bauer will look to play in the 2023 season no matter which team he lands with.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted that Bauer is expected to be released by the Dodgers, but that is unconfirmed as of now.