Dodgers News: LA's Favorite Play-By-Play Announcer Named Finalist for Broadcaster Award

The beloved Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis has been nominated as a finalist for the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) California Sportscaster Finalists.

It would be Davis’ first time winning this award.

Four of the five nominated sportscasters are based in the San Fransico/Bay Area. Joe is the only L.A. representative, and four out of the five, including Joe, are nominated as baseball sportscasters.

Los Angeles is familiar with NSMA winners, as the late-great Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully has won the award 33 times. Legendary Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn won the award nine times, including the very first in 1959. The Los Angeles Kings’ legendary broadcaster Bob Miller has won it twice. Other long-time radio and T.V. personalities have taken home the award, such as Dick Enberg (four times), Jim Rome, Fred Roggin, and Ralph Lawler.

Davis not only brings this talent and enthusiasm for broadcasting on the Dodgers side, but he also is phenomenal at commentating MLB games and NFL games on FOX.

Joe is now the new face of the Fall Classic on FOX and called his first-ever World Series in 2022.

According to the NSMA website, the organization has more than 650 members and exists to honor excellence throughout the industry.

Many greats in the sportscasting world have won awards from the NSMA and have been inducted into their Hall of Fame. Scully was inducted in 1991.

Davis has a long way to go for the NSMA Hall of Fame, but he is on the right track.

Congratulations on the nomination, Joe. Bring it home!