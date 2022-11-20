Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Lefty Ace Talks About What it Means to Wear Same Uniform as Fernando Valenzuela

Dodgers ace Julio Urias says it’s a honor to wear same uniform as Valenzuela

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has solidified himself as the pitching staff's ace. 

Urias has come off his two best seasons in his career and is only 26 years old. 

Julio made an appearance on MLB Network earlier this week to talk about his spectacular 2022 campaign and placing third in the NL Cy Young voting. 

One of the MLB Network members asked Urias if he admired Fernando Valenzuela's game when he was coming up as a pitcher. 

The answer was a resounding yes for Julio. 

Julio was born and raised in Culiacan Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico, and at only 16 years old, the Dodgers signed him as a free agent to a minor league contract. By 18, Julio was on the big league roster and pitched in the 2016 postseason. 

El Toro had a similar journey; Valenzuela was born in Navojoa, Mexico, and debuted at 20 in 1980. The following year, he took Los Angeles by storm and introduced a new fanbase to Chavez Ravine that ignited Fernandomania. 

Both are lefties, wore the Dodger blue, are from Mexico, and are filthy on the mound. 

Who wouldn't be a fan of Fernando, especially as a boy going up in Mexico and in general? 

Julio had ANOTHER career year for the Dodgers, and he is still getting disrespected by the national media receiving 0 first-place votes and seven second-place votes and has yet to make an All-Star team. 

Fernando was a tremendous player in Dodger blue, and Julio is paving his path as a Dodger. 

