Dodgers News: Longtime LA Reliever Called Up to OKC Dodgers

Longtime Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez was recently promoted to LA's Triple-A affiliate club.

Andrew Friedman, Dodgers President of Baseball Operations, will always go out and get bullpen help wherever he can find it. Dodger fans have seen this time and again and at this time of the year, the organization is usually able to get that done via waiver claims or small trades. But back in May, they made a move many didn't anticipate and signed former LA reliever Pedro Baez to a minor league deal.

Following the 2020 World Series season, Baez left the Dodgers in free agency to sign a deal with Houston and only played in 7 games over the course of 2 years due to injuries. He was designated for assignment by the Astros in April. 

Baez has recently been playing with the Arizona Complex League on a rehab assignment. He allowed 2 earned runs in 5.1 innings and struck out 4 batters without giving up a walk. Apparently the organization is content with his progress since he got bumped up to Triple-A Oklahoma City this week.

If they can get him and keep him healthy, and that's a big "IF", Baez could be a bit of an underrated addition to the bullpen down the stretch. While he may not end up with a postseason role, he may be able to eat up enough innings to give some other key players a little rest heading into October. And with arms like Dustin May and Walker Buehler returning later in the season, the odds of a championship, rise.

Pedro BaezLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18730026_168396005_lowres
