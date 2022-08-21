Dodgers News: Longtime LA Reliever Released from OKC; Future Still Unknown

To say it's truly a blessing to make it to the big leagues is one thing. But being able to stay healthy AND successful for multiple years in any professional sport is even more rare.

For Pedro Baez, he was one of the unlucky ones.

Baez was signed as an international free agent in 2014 by Los Angeles. At the time, he primarily played third base, however, he found success as a right handed pitcher immediately.

As a reliever, Baez boasted a 2.63 ERA in his debut season, allowing 16 hits across his 24 innings pitched. He was key contributor in the team's success for over half a decade before the Dominican Republic native found himself as a free agent following the 2020 World Series Championship season.

Shortly after, the Houston Astros were able to ink a two-year deal with the pitcher, but Baez struggled upon leaving the west coast.

He only had 7 mound appearances in Astros uniform and across his 6.2 innings pitched in 2020 and 2021, he allowed 7 hits, 7 runs (4 earned).

After a rough two years down in Texas between injuries and COVID, the now 34-year-old, was let go. Los Angeles decided to give their former player one more shot as he signed a minor league deal.

He spent some time rehabbing his shoulder in the Dodgers training facility in Arizona and was able to join the Triple-A team in OKC.

But it was not pretty for Baez. Over 7 appearances, he was racked for 9 earned runs and a 14.29 ERA as he struggled with his fastball velocity.

It might have been much of a surprise as Saturday it was announced that he was officially let go from the program and so far, there hasn't been much buzz about what's next for the former Dodger.

Despite his recent struggles to make it back to where he was at back in the 2014-2020 era, he will always be a World Series Champion. We wish you luck Baez.