Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Longtime LA Star Set for All-Star Return at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Star Set for All-Star Return at Dodger Stadium

Former Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was added to the AL All-Star roster.

There's a slew of festivities taking in place leading up the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. The game itself figures to have plenty of storylines, and Dodgers fans are hoping that Clayton Kershaw starting for the NL at his home stadium is among them. Now, fans can add a homecoming to the agenda. Longtime LA shortstop Corey Seager was added to the AL All-Star roster on Saturday.

The Rangers announced the news on their official Twitter page. 

Seager didn't get in on the fan vote, but he's definitely deserving of the All-Star nod. The former Dodgers shortstop has been an important contributed on Texas. He owns a 2.8 WAR and has logged 48 RBI and 21 home runs in his first of many seasons on the Rangers. Barring injury, Seager is on pace to set career highs for home runs and RBI.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The return to Chavez Ravine should be a memorable moment for Seager. He won the 2016 NL rookie of the year at the ripe age of 22 as a Dodger, and earned back-to-back All-Star nods before injuries briefly derailed his career.

Oddly enough, his biggest moments in Dodgers blue didn't happen at Dodger Stadium. Not a single one.

Due to COVID, the 2020 NLCS and World Series were played at Seager's future home stadium, Globe Life Field. Seager earned NLCS MVP and World Series MVP honors and was a key member of the Dodgers championship squad.

Dodgers fans will be happy to see something they haven't seen for a long time - Seager on the field at Chavez Ravine. 

Corey SeagerLos Angeles DodgersTexas Rangers

USATSI_18694298_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Superstar Using All-Star Snub as Motivation

By Staff Writer57 minutes ago
Mookie Betts
News

Dodgers: LA Superstar Earns Top Five Spot in Latest MVP Rankings

By Daniel Palma2 hours ago
USATSI_16452972_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Two-Time LA Champion to Represent Team at MLB Draft

By Ryan Menzie4 hours ago
USATSI_18682120_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Lands on the Injured List

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18283784_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Home Run Derby & All-Star Game Tickets Prices Soar

By Ryan Menzie19 hours ago
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Pinch-Hit Decision Dooms LA

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson (31) hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Former LA All-Star Won't Participate in Home Run Derby

By Ryan MenzieJul 14, 2022
USATSI_10222444_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Makes Homage to Legendary LA Scout

By Staff WriterJul 14, 2022