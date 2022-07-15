Dodgers News: Longtime LA Star Set for All-Star Return at Dodger Stadium

There's a slew of festivities taking in place leading up the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. The game itself figures to have plenty of storylines, and Dodgers fans are hoping that Clayton Kershaw starting for the NL at his home stadium is among them. Now, fans can add a homecoming to the agenda. Longtime LA shortstop Corey Seager was added to the AL All-Star roster on Saturday.

The Rangers announced the news on their official Twitter page.

Seager didn't get in on the fan vote, but he's definitely deserving of the All-Star nod. The former Dodgers shortstop has been an important contributed on Texas. He owns a 2.8 WAR and has logged 48 RBI and 21 home runs in his first of many seasons on the Rangers. Barring injury, Seager is on pace to set career highs for home runs and RBI.

The return to Chavez Ravine should be a memorable moment for Seager. He won the 2016 NL rookie of the year at the ripe age of 22 as a Dodger, and earned back-to-back All-Star nods before injuries briefly derailed his career.

Oddly enough, his biggest moments in Dodgers blue didn't happen at Dodger Stadium. Not a single one.

Due to COVID, the 2020 NLCS and World Series were played at Seager's future home stadium, Globe Life Field. Seager earned NLCS MVP and World Series MVP honors and was a key member of the Dodgers championship squad.

Dodgers fans will be happy to see something they haven't seen for a long time - Seager on the field at Chavez Ravine.