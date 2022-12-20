Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Mary and Chris Taylor Get Married in Beautiful Hawaii Ceremony

Dodgers utility star ties the knot with fiancee in Hawaii

After a year of engagement, Dodgers utility All-Star Chris Taylor and fiancee Mary Keller have gotten married. 

The Dodgers and Mary shared on their social media earlier today.

The dogs made an appearance on their special day. CT3 and Mary got engaged last winter in Hawaii, and the two finally tied the knot one year later. 

The two newlyweds were seen in Hawaii with family and loved ones celebrating this special occasion. Chris and Mary have been seen together since 2020, and it’s beautiful to see them happy together. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Congratulations to them both. We wish them the best. 

Chris TaylorLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19282414_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Analyst Thinks LA Should Sign This Versatile Slugger

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19181193_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw to Play at WBC for Team USA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18745683_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard Reveals What Number He'll Wear in LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_9563558_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Long-Time Ace Says LA Will Miss Justin Turner in the Clubhouse

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18852739_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Padres Sign Rumored LA Pitching Target

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18718553_168396005_lowres-2
News

Dodgers Rumors: Radio Personality Thinks LA is Going to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_14527202_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Sign Hard-Throwing Right-Handed Pitcher

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18931108_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Insider Lists 4 Outfielders LA May Trade For

By Kristilyn Hetherington