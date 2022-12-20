Dodgers News: Mary and Chris Taylor Get Married in Beautiful Hawaii Ceremony

After a year of engagement, Dodgers utility All-Star Chris Taylor and fiancee Mary Keller have gotten married.

The Dodgers and Mary shared on their social media earlier today.

The dogs made an appearance on their special day. CT3 and Mary got engaged last winter in Hawaii, and the two finally tied the knot one year later.

The two newlyweds were seen in Hawaii with family and loved ones celebrating this special occasion. Chris and Mary have been seen together since 2020, and it’s beautiful to see them happy together.

Congratulations to them both. We wish them the best.