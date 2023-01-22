Dodgers News: Max Muncy Cracks The Top 10 Right Now List at Third Base

The amount of great third basemen in the league today is tough to narrow down. The entire league, especially the National League, is loaded with All-Star/superstar-level talent, with names like Nolan Arenado and Manny Machado, to name a few.

The MLB Network is currently doing their “Top 10 Right Now” list, and they reached the third baseman on Thursday. The list, controversial as always, had Dodger Max Muncy crack the top 10 list.

Just before Muncy at number seven is former Dodger and Dodger legend Justin Turner, who left in free agency this offseason for the Boston Red Sox.

The MLB Network also posted “The Fan List” of the top 10 third baseman, and Muncy cracked that list even after a subpar 2022 campaign.

The lefty was playing at an MVP-type level in the 2021 season before suffering a dislocated left elbow in a collision at first base that tore his UCL in his elbow.

The 2022 season was not kind to the lefty slugger, as he was still recovering from the UCL injury. Muncy’s WRC+ dipped dramatically from 139 in 2021 to 106 in 2022, along with his slugging going from .527 to .384 in 2022.

That is all behind him now; with a fully healthy offseason and being pain-free, Muncy will show that he is a top 10 third baseman/ infielder in the game.

Whether he will play third base for the Boys in Blue is another entity of its own. But for now, we’ll take it.

Like Dodger fans, I’m excited to see a healthy Muncy who will prove he still has some gas left in the tank.