Dodgers News: Max Muncy Reveals Albert Pujols' Lasting Impact on His Game

Albert Pujols and the Cardinals are coming to Dodger Stadium for a three-game set this weekend.

If Pujols doesn't hit two home runs over the next three games, he'll have a chance to hit No. 700 against the team that helped him resurrect his career last season.

While it was definitely sad for the Dodgers to not have Pujols' presence in the dugout and locker room this year, Max Muncy talked about the impact he left on the team.

"The way he went about things and the way he interacted with people and fans, with coaches and other teams." Muncy said. "I think that'll be the most lasting impact. Enjoy your time out here. Enjoy the game. You only get to play for so long — not all of us are gonna get to play it for 40 years like Albert has."

Even though Pujols hasn't been with the team this year, Muncy did mention one guy who's approached the game similarly to the way Pujols did.

"I see a lot of that in Freddie (Freeman)," Muncy said. "It's just a special characteristic they have."

The Dodgers are definitely looking forward to seeing Pujols again this weekend. Whether he's chasing No. 700 or not, it'll be nice to see a fan favorite back at Dodger Stadium.