Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Max Muncy Reveals Albert Pujols' Lasting Impact on His Game

Pujols may not be with the team this season, but he definitely left a major impact.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Albert Pujols and the Cardinals are coming to Dodger Stadium for a three-game set this weekend.

If Pujols doesn't hit two home runs over the next three games, he'll have a chance to hit No. 700 against the team that helped him resurrect his career last season.

While it was definitely sad for the Dodgers to not have Pujols' presence in the dugout and locker room this year, Max Muncy talked about the impact he left on the team.

"The way he went about things and the way he interacted with people and fans, with coaches and other teams." Muncy said. "I think that'll be the most lasting impact. Enjoy your time out here. Enjoy the game. You only get to play for so long — not all of us are gonna get to play it for 40 years like Albert has."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Even though Pujols hasn't been with the team this year, Muncy did mention one guy who's approached the game similarly to the way Pujols did.

"I see a lot of that in Freddie (Freeman)," Muncy said. "It's just a special characteristic they have."

The Dodgers are definitely looking forward to seeing Pujols again this weekend. Whether he's chasing No. 700 or not, it'll be nice to see a fan favorite back at Dodger Stadium. 

Max MuncyAlbert Pujols

USATSI_19079114_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Exits Game Early vs. Diamondbacks

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19049164_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Activated for Doubleheader; Andre Jackson Optioned

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_11358403_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: How Could the New MLB Tiebreaker Rules Affect LA?

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18389059_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Injured Outfielder Plays First Game in 3 Months

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19049169_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Not Worried About Team Getting Lazy

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18410012_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Starters Set for Double Header vs Diamondbacks Today

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18985924_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Relief Ace Likely Returning This Week

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18514656_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Justin Bruihl First Career Save Comes with Messy Celebration

By Ryan Menzie