Dodgers News: Miguel Rojas Shares Latest Update on Injured Wrist

The Dodgers felt like they needed some depth in the infield, so instead of signing a big-time free-agent shortstop, LA traded for a veteran shortstop.

LA acquired infielder and former Dodger Miguel Rojas earlier this month, and he is sure to get some playing time at shortstop and third base this season.

Rojas' 2022 campaign with the Miami Marlins was subpar as he slashed .236/.283/.323 with a .606 OPS in 140 games and 471 ABs.

However, that could've been because Rojas suffered a wrist injury in July and received surgery after the season in October.

Rojas joined The Chris Rose Rotation show and discussed his injury process and how he'll be ready once Spring Training approaches.

"Yeah, 100%. (In a few days) I'm going to be removing (the cast) and I'm gonna be doing all the baseball activities that I need to do. We found a little extra piece of bone that was growing on my wrist. So, they had to take it out because it was bothering me swinging the bat. It didn't actually restrict me from hitting, but I didn't want to start a season with pain. I've been playing through pain before and I know how it is and I don't think early January is a time to hit through pain. For me, it was necessary to take care of this right now so I could be 100% for spring training, the WBC, and to play for the Dodgers the whole year."

The 33-year-old injured his wrist in a game against the Texas Rangers and has been playing through it since. It's great to hear Rojas has improved in his recovery and that he will be ready for the start of Spring Training.

However, although it is unclear, there might be a possibility that the righty will be representing his country of Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic this year.

But no matter what, Rojas will be looking to bounce back in 2023 with a team that will be competing every day and night and has a legit chance at winning the commissioners trophy.