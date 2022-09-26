Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Minor Leaguers Get Acknowledged at Dodger Stadium

Dodger Prospects earn awards in front of fans on Friday.

Last Night was a special one at Chavez Ravine. Cardinals veteran ALbert Pujols hit No. 700 and the Dodger fans and organization congratulated him with honor and respect.

While all eyes were on Pujols and the record before the game, The Dodgers recognized and acknowledged two of their top prospects in winning Minor League Position Player and Pitcher of the Year in Diego Cartaya and Gavin Stone. 


Diego Cartaya (No.1 Dodger prospect) and Gavin Stone (No. 7 Dodger prospect) were awarded their respective trophies in front of the home fans last night.

Cartaya has been playing like the number one prospect for the Dodger affiliates. In 2022 for Dodgers minor league teams, the 21-year-old is hitting 22 HR’s, 72 RBI’s in 362 AB’s while slashing .254/.389/.503 with a .892 OPS.

The Venezuelan native was discovered by the Dodgers back in 2018 and was signed as a free agent to a minor league contract.

Stone was another one of the Dodger prospects who was well-deserved in winning Minor League Pitcher of the Year. In 25 games this season, the 23-year-old posted a 8-6 record, 1.56 ERA, 157 K’s, a 1.15 WHIP in 115.2 innings pitched.

The Dodgers signed the Arkansas native back in June of 2020.

Los Angeles has the second best farm system in the league and seven of its prospects are in the Top 100 prospects list.

The Dodgers are a well-oiled machine that can compete for a World Series title for many years to come.

Congratulations to Diego Cartaya and Gavin Stone on your incredible achievement.

A lot to look forward to with these two men. 

