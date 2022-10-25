Dodgers News: MLB Network Insider Suggests Mookie Betts Move if Aaron Judge Signs in LA

The Yankees have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, so the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Coming off a season in which he set the American League record with 62 home runs, Aaron Judge may be the biggest name in a class full of superstars.

The Dodgers, coming off a disappointing loss in the NLDS, will most certainly be looking to reload, and should be in contention for just about every top free agent on the market. Judge is no exception.

MLB Network's Mark Feinsand reported that the Dodgers could become "serious players" for Judge. You can never have too much talent on a roster, but Judge would create a logjam in right field with Mookie Betts. Here was Feinsand's idea.

"Betts has been the Dodgers’ everyday right fielder since he joined the team in 2020, but the 30-year-old was drafted as a second baseman and, according to a source, would be open to a move back to the infield at some point during his career."

Obviously it wouldn't be easy to move a five-time Gold Glove award winner, who's a finalist for another one this year. But for Judge, the team could make exceptions.

While moving Betts to second base could be an option as Feinsand reports, that almost feels like a waste of his talent in the outfield. A more logical move could be Mookie going to centerfield, and being the leader of one of the better outfielders in all of baseball. Mookie's speed and arm talent could translate to any outfield position, while Judge would bring his size to the Dodgers' right field.

That also allows the Dodgers to move on from someone like Cody Bellinger this offseason, knowing they have a strong contingency plan in place to make up for the loss of Bellinger's elite defense.

It wouldn't be ideal to move Betts out of right field, but if the team can add an impact bat like Judge, it shouldn't be too much of an issue.