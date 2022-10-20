Skip to main content

Dodgers News: 2 LA Stand Outs Named Gold Glove Finalists

Two players deserving of the award will hopefully win the award for the Dodgers
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There can be light shed on the players that were snubbed from the Golden Glove Finalists list, but instead the light will shine bright on Dodgers All-Stars Mookie Betts and Tyler Anderson for being elected as finalists for the Rawlings Baseball Golden Glove awards.

The tremendous play from the two men have been recognized around the league with managers and respective coaches seeing the high level displayed all season long. Betts best known for his incredible plays in the outfield and Anderson finishing the season with a 15-5 record and 2.57 ERA. 

There's a reason teams don't ever run on Mookie. He simply makes plays that may seem impossible, but makes it just another day in the ball park.

Anderson was subbed out early in an elimination game against the Padres and was well on his way to what looked like another masterclass performance. The Padres of course ended up winning the game and fans called for Dave Roberts head after the questionable decision.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Simply put, you put your best players out on the field at all times and with Mookie and Anderson delivering all season long, the Dodgers found themselves as the best team in baseball. 

It remains to be seen what the final verdict will end up being, but chances seem high for both of these top talents of the league. The Dodgers could make a case for more players being listed as finalists for their respective positions, like Freddie Freeman or Will Smith, but the Dodgers should be proud enough with what they have. 

Mookie BettsTyler AndersonLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18714434_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumor: LA Could Opt to Pursue Aaron Judge Over Trea Turner

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18254709_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Offers Up His Assessment of How to Win World Series Titles

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_17000129_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers 'News': Yes, LA's Manager Manages LA's Baseball Games

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19231412_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Doesn't Regret World Series Guarantee

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_11546865_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Unleashes a Massive Bat Flip After Postseason Homer in KBO

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19218102_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: SNLA Analyst Predicts Bellinger Will Play 'Elsewhere' in 2023

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19042652_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger and Girlfriend Chase Announce Baby Number 2

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_6255536_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Insights Into Clayton Kershaw's Decision from Someone Who's Been There

By Jeff J. Snider