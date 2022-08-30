Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Named NL Player of the Week

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Named NL Player of the Week

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday, the third Dodger to win the award this season.

Major League Baseball announced its Players of the Week on Monday, and the National League winner was a familiar name.

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won the award for the N.L. after a week that saw him bat .346 with four home runs and seven RBIs. The big game, of course, was Mookie's masterpiece against the Marlins on Friday night, when he hit two home runs and a double, all in clutch situations.

On the season, Betts is now at 31 home runs, one shy of his career high, which came in his American League MVP season in 2018. It's his third season with at least 30 homers, having knocked 31 in 2016 when he finished second behind Mike Trout in the AL MVP voting.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is Mookie's fourth career Player of the Week Award, but his first with the Dodgers. He won three with the Red Sox, most recently in 2017.

Betts is the third Dodger to win the award this season, joining Freddie Freeman, who won it in July, and Cody Bellinger, who took home the award in April.

Mookie had a scheduled day off on Monday for the series finale in Miami, with the Dodgers not having a break in the schedule over the next week and a half. Manager Dave Roberts said to goal is to "keep that flame going" by giving the red-hot Betts ample rest.

With the Dodgers a lock for a first-round bye in October, individual awards are the only thing going on right now, so congratulations to Mookie on bringing home a little bit of hardware, or a certificate, or whatever it is.

Mookie BettsFreddie FreemanCody Bellinger

USATSI_16978386_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former Dodger Calls LA One of the Best Teams in MLB

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18944610_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Shocks the Stadium After Getting Hit in the Helmet

By Selena Marquez
USATSI_18885192
News

Dodgers News: LA Loses Tony Gonsolin to Injury, Grove Recalled

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18344209_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Gives Updates On Two Injured LA Relievers

By AJ Gonzalez
USATSI_18904140_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Feels He's Been Ready to Return

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_17932672_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Prospect Makes a Fool Out of Viral Baseball Star

By Selena Marquez
USATSI_18936154_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Utility Player Continues to Rack Up K's at the Plate

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18944502_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Secures Road Victory Led By Potential NL CY Young Candidate

By Kristilyn Hetherington