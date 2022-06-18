Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Scratched From Lineup Due to Injury

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was a late scratch from LA's Friday night game against Cleveland.

A rocky June for the Dodgers got a little rockier on Friday night. Superstar outfielder Mookie Betts was a late scratch from the Dodgers lineup prior to first pitch against the Cleveland Guardians due to a rib contusion.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts informed reporters that Betts' injury was from his collision with Cody Bellinger on the first ball that was put in play on Wednesday night against the Angels.

At this time, it's unknown whether or not Betts will get the start for the middle game of the Dodgers three-game set against the Guardians. The Dodgers probably could have used Betts' bat on Friday night. LA lost 2-1 in extra-innings and failed to even move the runner placed on second over to third base. 

A couple of days off might do Betts some good. After a red hot May, Betts is hitting .193 in the month of June. 

