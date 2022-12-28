Dodgers News: New LA Pitcher is Leaving Everything About Last Season Behind Him

The Dodgers took a major risk this off-season. Instead of spending top dollar on some of the more established free agents, the Dodgers went a different direction to conserve money and signed pitchers like Noah Syndergaard.

It's a risk worth taking as the Dodgers signed Syndergaard to a one-year deal, a similar situation to the Cubs signing Cody Bellinger. Both players are looking to reset the market with low risk contracts and clearly teams still see the value of these two talents.

Last season was one to forget for Syndergaard who finished with a 3.94 ERA between the Angels and Phillies over 134.2 innings pitched in 25 games. Now is the time to look forward, and that's all that's on Syndergaard's mind.

“The pitches I threw last year, I just kind of want to throw those away,” he said. “I fully intend on being a different pitcher this next year. So I haven’t really paid attention to keeping those pitch shapes. I plan on evolving and working with what I got then.”

Syndergaard wants to move away from how those pitches were executed last season. Of course, this is much easier said than done, but the sky is truly the limit for Syndergaard.

Not too long ago, Syndergaard was in the running for a Cy Young award but inevitably lost to Max Scherzer in 2016. Now with a newfound opportunity with the Dodgers, who were desperately looking for some pitching depth, he has a chance to prove to the fans he is truly looking ahead for greener pastures.