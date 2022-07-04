Skip to main content
Dodgers News: NL MVP Makes First Start in Weeks for LA After IL Stint

Mookie Betts was back in the lineup for the Dodgers for the final game of their four-game series against the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers had a tough June. The offense was unable to consistently back strong performances from the pitching staff, resulting in a hoo-hum 14-12 record for the month. One big reason the offense wasn't clicking was due to the absence of the Dodgers superstar leadoff man, Mookie Betts.

Betts suffered a rib injury after an in-game collision with Cody Bellinger in the outfield and had not played since June 15th. After missing 15 games, Betts was back in the lineup as the Dodgers went for the sweep of the San Diego Padres at Chavez Ravine.

The 2018 AL MVP wasted little time to make his presence felt. He pulled a double down the line in the first at-bat of the game off of Padres rookie McKenzie Gore. Betts would score in the very next at-bat thanks to a Trea Turner double.

LA would lose in dramatic fashion in the ninth inning as Craig Kimbrel coughed up a pair of runs with the Dodgers clinging to a 1-0 lead. Yency Almonte was brought in, but promptly gave up a two-run home run to Ha-Seong Kim. San Diego would win 4-1 to avoid the sweep.

Betts went 2-for-3 in the contest, collected two walks, and did not register a strikeout. 

Now that Mookie, the engine of the Dodgers offense, is back, LA will look to finish out the first half of their July slate before the All-Star break.

Currently, the outfielder is competing with Joc Pederson, Starling Marte, and Adam Duvall for a starting spot on the NL All-Star team.

