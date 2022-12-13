Skip to main content

Dodgers News: No Closer Is No Problem For Dave Roberts

The strength of the pitching unit will surely be tested despite confidence from Dave Roberts
The struggling pitching unit came to a tipping point when it mattered most. The amazing season for the Dodgers came to a crushing end as the early postseason exit against the Giants pointed out the glaring needs for the team. 

The off-season is well underway and the same problems present itself. In fact, it's gotten even harder for the team with the losses of Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney.

Mount this on top of the Dodgers still not have a solidified closer and it's looking like another recipe for disaster. There's still plenty of time to make moves but Dave Roberts' confidence remains at an all-time high regardless of the matter in front of him when asked if the team would pursue a closer this winter (via The Athletic Baseball Show).

“I don’t. I don’t. I think that, certainly, there’s some guys out there that are defined closers. But, I think where we’re at, I think the bullpen next year is going to be a position of strength. We had a lot of guys finish out games for us that’ll be on the roster next year. So I just don’t see us going that route.”

The names continue to dwindle in free agency with the team still looking for major needs, but with the way things have been looking it seems the Dodgers are likely not going to make any splash moves. The Dodgers cleared over $100 million in the books so it's clear something bigger is in the works, but fans will have to wait and see what it is. 

