Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Onetime LA Player Added to All-Star Game by MLB Commissioner

Dodgers News: Onetime LA Player Added to All-Star Game by MLB Commissioner

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera will both be included in the All-Star Game.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera will both be included in the All-Star Game.

Most of the conversation surrounding the Dodgers in terms of the All-Star game is about LA players currently in blue, as it should be. However, there's at least two former Dodgers fan favorites will be taking the field at Chavez Ravine for the All-Star Game later this month.

Joc Pederson, who now plays for the arch rival Giants, earned a starting spot for the NL team. But over the weekend, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Albert Pujols has agreed to play on the NL team in his final big league season. As has fellow legend Miguel Cabrera.

“I am delighted that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have agreed to participate in the All-Star Game. Albert and Miguel are two of the most accomplished players of their generation."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pujols played for the Dodgers last year after the Angels cut him loose. Tío Albert quickly endeared himself to fans and his teammates. His big hugs, coupled with his big smile, were a constant feature in the Dodgers dugout.

In his statement, Manfred cited both Pujols and Cabrera's contributions to growing the game internationally while playing at an elite level.

“They have also represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with excellence for the last two decades. Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements warrant this special recognition.”

Pujols posted a respectable .759 OPS for the Dodgers and was a valuable bat against left-handed hitters.

He might not be a Dodger anymore, but there's few Dodgers fans who aren't elated that they'll get to see Pujols at the Midsummer Classic. 

Albert PujolsLos Angeles Dodgers

Andrew Friedman
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks About Position He Hates Trading For

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18677223_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Reveals the Secret to His Slider

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18627667_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Still Owns Impressive Championship Odds

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18662552_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Ties Former Yankee Star in Home Runs Stat

By Adam Salcido19 hours ago
USATSI_18631261_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Why Clayton Kershaw Will 'Understand' Not Starting All-Star Game

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18538570_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Superstar Says LA Is Falling Short of Their Potential

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18624083_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Doc Provides Timeline for LA All-Star Outfielder's Return

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_15956678_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch World Famous Rapper Throw Out First Pitch with Four-Inch Nails

By Staff Writer22 hours ago