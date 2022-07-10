Dodgers News: Onetime LA Player Added to All-Star Game by MLB Commissioner

Most of the conversation surrounding the Dodgers in terms of the All-Star game is about LA players currently in blue, as it should be. However, there's at least two former Dodgers fan favorites will be taking the field at Chavez Ravine for the All-Star Game later this month.

Joc Pederson, who now plays for the arch rival Giants, earned a starting spot for the NL team. But over the weekend, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Albert Pujols has agreed to play on the NL team in his final big league season. As has fellow legend Miguel Cabrera.

“I am delighted that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have agreed to participate in the All-Star Game. Albert and Miguel are two of the most accomplished players of their generation."

Pujols played for the Dodgers last year after the Angels cut him loose. Tío Albert quickly endeared himself to fans and his teammates. His big hugs, coupled with his big smile, were a constant feature in the Dodgers dugout.

In his statement, Manfred cited both Pujols and Cabrera's contributions to growing the game internationally while playing at an elite level.

“They have also represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with excellence for the last two decades. Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements warrant this special recognition.”

Pujols posted a respectable .759 OPS for the Dodgers and was a valuable bat against left-handed hitters.

He might not be a Dodger anymore, but there's few Dodgers fans who aren't elated that they'll get to see Pujols at the Midsummer Classic.